Capito, Manchin Announce COVID-19 Testing Funding for West Virginia Nursing Homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,220,550 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health.

This funding provides the required 75 percent cost share for COVID-19 tests given to West Virginia nursing home staff and residents from April through July of this year, mandated by an executive order signed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on April 17, 2020. During that time, the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health provided 16,274 targeted medical tests on vulnerable populations and associated medical staff in 123 facilities across the state of West Virginia.

“It’s no secret that our elderly population is more vulnerable to the coronavirus, making it even more important that resources are provided to properly test our nursing home staff and residents,” said Chairman Capito. “Governor Justice and the West Virginia National Guard have been quick to address the areas that need relief—including the nursing homes—and this grant funding will help further support these efforts. Now more than ever, we must follow social distancing guidelines and wear our masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. West Virginians have been brave in the face of this pandemic and taken steps to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. I will continue to advocate on behalf of West Virginians and fight for the resources our people need during this unprecedented time.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our communities hard, especially our loved ones in nursing homes across West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has worked to test residents and staff in nursing homes in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. I am pleased FEMA is supporting these efforts and as we continue to address this pandemic, I will fight for funding that supports West Virginians during these difficult times,” said Senator Manchin.