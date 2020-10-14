Capito Connect Tour continues in Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) continued her Capito Connect tour with stops in Nicholas County focused on telehealth and broadband deployment.

First, Senator Capito visited Summersville Regional Medical Center where she witnessed a cardiovascular telemedicine demonstration. As part of West Virginia University (WVU) Medicine, Summersville Regional is offering telehealth appointments in five specialties—cardiology, dermatology, nephrology, pain management, and thoracic surgery. In June, Senator Capito announced WVU Medicine would receive $780,000 from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to upgrade telehealth services. Today’s visit also provided Senator Capito the opportunity to learn how more about how the hospital is working to provide access to providers and patients through their telehealth program and how federal funding such as the FCC grant supports services like these at the hospital.

Next, Senator Capito met with members of the West Virginia Economic Development Administration (EDA) Region IV Planning and Development Council to discuss broadband expansion throughout the area.

“Residents in the Nicholas County area can take pride in the excellent telehealth services Summersville Regional offers them. During coronavirus, these services are being used more often, and I’m glad the FCC granted WVU Medicine more funding to support a more robust telehealth service,” Senator Capito said. “Additionally, meeting with Region IV today allowed us to further discuss how my Capito Connect initiative can help the Planning Council as they apply for federal funding to expand broadband access. This close partnership between my office at the federal level and their office at the regional level is valuable and important as Region IV applies for federal funding.”

Recently, Senator Capito has made stops in Cabell, Mason, and Hampshirecounties as part of her Capito Connect tour.