Capito and Manchin announce $4.6 million for Behavioral Health Care in West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce $4,678,044 to support behavioral health care statewide.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Mental Health & Substance Abuse Service Grant provided the funding to strengthen the quality of behavioral and mental health services.
Individual awards include:
WV Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program
WV Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program:
- $1,678,044 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Program:
- $1,000,000 – Valley HealthCare System CCBHC Initiative (Morgantown)
- $1,000,000 – Prestera CCBHC-IA Initiative (Huntington)
- $1,000,000 – FMRS CCBHC Improvement Initiative (Beckley)
Sponsored Content