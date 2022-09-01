Capito and Manchin announce $27.9 million for GigaBeam to Connect West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced today that the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) has authorized GigaBeam’s bids. The authorization has resulted in $27,972,938 awarded to the company to further connect West Virginia with high-speed broadband.

GigaBeam is a regional Internet Service Provider. The company has been working to provide rural West Virginians with broadband access and will use the funding to expand services to over 9,000 locations across the state.

