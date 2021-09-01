Brown ready for WVU opener on the road

MORGANTOWN, WV (videos courtesy WVU Athletics) – Hear from WVU head football coach Neal Brown as the Mountaineers are one day closer to the 2021 season opener at Maryland.

The third-year coach is looking forward to having the season opener on the road, considering WVU went winless away from Morgantown in the 2020 regular season. The last time West Virginia began a season with a true road game was a 2005 win at Syracuse.

Brown also hopes that beginning the season will provide some positive news for the team and fans, after the eventful past few weeks around the world.

West Virginia leads the all-time series with Maryland 28-22-2, with the last meeting being a 45-6 Mountaineer win in 2015. Current head coach Mike Locksley was Maryland’s offensive coordinator in that game; he was named interim head coach later that season after Randy Edsall was fired. Locksley returned to Maryland as full-time head coach in 2019.

