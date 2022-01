WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Sen. Joe Manchin announces further broadband expansion for three schools, libraries and education organizations.

The Mineral County School District, Cabell County Schools and St. Paul School in Weirton will be receiving a combined amount of over $561,000.

In our viewing area, McDowell, Nicholas and Greenbrier counties have yet to receive extra funding for electronic devices, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems and routers and broadband connection.

