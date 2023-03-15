Brief Spring Preview This Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): High pressure will continue to bring deep blue sky through early Thursday afternoon. The sun will then get filtered behind high, thin cirrus clouds. Temperatures will make significant strides on Thursday.

However, the air will be very dry, so prepare for extra hand lotion and chap stick!

Friday will be cloudy with occasional showers as a frontal system pushes across the region.

The front will mark another air mass change, with cooler weather this weekend. High pressure is here to stay through Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and moderating temperatures.

A southern storm will then likely pass too far south to bring an appreciable snow on Wednesday, but we may see a few flurries.

Below is your 7-Day Forecast!

Related