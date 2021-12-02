Brent Pry introduced as Hokies head coach

BLACKSBURG, VA (video courtesy WSET) – Brent Pry was formally introduced Thursday as the 35th head football coach in Virginia Tech history.

This is the first head coaching job for Pry, who was named the head coach on Tuesday, succeeding Justin Fuente. He was an assistant coach at Penn State for the last eight seasons, and also worked under James Franklin at Vanderbilt from 2011-13. Pry was a graduate assistant for the Hokies in the 1990s, working under Frank Beamer and Bud Foster; both Beamer & Foster were in Blacksburg Thursday as part of the welcome festivities.

J.C. Price, who was interim head coach for the Hokies’ final two regular-season games, will stay in that role for the upcoming bowl game; he will then join Pry’s staff as an assistant.

Virginia Tech’s 2022 season opener is currently scheduled for September 3 at Old Dominion.

Related