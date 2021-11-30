Brent Pry named VT head football coach

WOAY – Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Brent Pry has named the 35th head football coach in school history, succeeding Justin Fuente.

This is the first head coaching position for Pry, who has spent the last eight seasons under an assistant at Penn State, most recently as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He was also an assistant under James Franklin at Vanderbilt from 2011-2013, before following Franklin to State College. Pry is a 2021 Broyles Award nominee, given to the best college football assistant coach.

Pry does have previous ties to Virginia Tech; he was a graduate assistant for the Hokies under Frank Beamer & Bud Foster. He also has FBS coaching experience at both Louisiana and Memphis.

J.C. Price served as interim head coach for the Hokies’ final two regular season games, and will stay in that role for the bowl game. Price will then stay on Pry’s staff as associate head coach and defensive line coach; Price was a defensive lineman in 1995, Pry’s first year as a grad assistant in Blacksburg.

Pry will be formally introduced Thursday morning at Lane Stadium.

