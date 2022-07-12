BREAKING: Murder investigation underway in Summers County

FOREST HILL, WV (WOAY) – An investigation is underway in Summers County after a four-year-old girl is murdered.

On Tuesday, around 8:30 a.m., members of the Hinton Detachment and Summers County Sheriff’s Office responded to Barger Springs Rd. in the Forest Hill area.

Officers found the young victim dead on scene. Investigators determined her parents were responsible.

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle have been charged with first degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child neglect resulting in death and conspiracy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

