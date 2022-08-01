Bottled Water Drive for Kentucky residents being held in Mabscott

Mabscott, WV (WOAY)- West Virginians are taking the initiative to help our neighbors in Kentucky that have suffered from the extreme flooding in Central Appalachia. Several Kentucky citizens have reported that what they need most at this time is water. To help those in need, Mabscott residents are having a Bottled Water drive this week.

Anyone interested in helping can drop off donations at the lower level of Encounter Ministries at 101 Wiley Street in Mabscott, WV. The Bottled Water drive will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm starting August 1-5.

