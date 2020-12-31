Boone County Health Department gives patients wrong vaccine

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An error occurred at the Boone County Health Department which resulted in 42 individuals receiving the COVID-19 antibody instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic held at the Health Department on December 30, 2020.

According to the Boone County Health Department’s Facebook page, all individuals have been contacted and the county health department does not believe there is any risk of harm. It has been determined that this was an isolated incident. The Health Department will continue to work closely with the WV National Guard and the WV Department of Health and Human Resources to review all internal policies and procedures. All of the affected individuals will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine today.