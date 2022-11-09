Bob Evans Restaurants celebrates veterans on November 11 with free meal

New Albany, OH (WOAY) – Bob Evans Restaurants honors our nation’s veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free meal on Veterans Day.

Guests who dine in at their local Bob Evans on November 11 to choose from one of ten breakfast meals from a special menu available all day.

Veterans and active duty military guests can choose one of the following farm-fresh dishes:

Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans ® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit.

A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit. The Classic Breakfast: Classic combination of two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, with a choice of premium breakfast meat. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

Banana Berry Oatmeal: Rolled oat oatmeal topped with wild blueberries, sweet blueberry sauce, fresh banana slices and honey-roasted pecans. Served with fresh milk and a side of freshly baked banana nut bread.

Sunrise: Two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, and your choice of hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

The Mini Sampler: One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit, two sausage links, one turkey sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips and a freshly baked biscuit.

Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter made with vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits: A cup of Bob Evans signature house-made sausage gravy with two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits.

Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.

Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal: Made fresh daily. Served with real brown sugar, fresh milk and dried cranberries or honey-roasted pecans.

Down-Home Country-Fried Steak: Topped with savory country gravy and served with mashed potatoes and green beans with ham. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.

Guests wishing to enjoy a free Veterans Day meal must provide proof of service. Accepted indentification includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.

For more information and local restaurant hours, visit https://www.bobevans.com/veterans-day

