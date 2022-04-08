Bluefield State announces 2022 football schedule

WOAY – Bluefield State football is preparing for its second season since the renewal of the program, and the 2022 schedule was finalized Friday.

The fall slate includes a total of eight games, five of which will be played at Mitchell Stadium. It begins with a Thursday night home contest against Johnson C. Smith.

Last year, Bluefield State went 4-3 in their first football season since 1980. Two of their wins came against Johnson C. Smith and Fort Lauderdale, who are both on the schedule for 2022. The complete schedule is listed below.

September 1: vs. Johnson C. Smith (6:00 PM)

September 10: at Virginia State

September 17: vs. Central State

September 24: vs. Fort Valley State

October 1: vs. The Apprentice School (1:00 PM, Homecoming)

October 8: at Fort Lauderdale (6:00 PM)

October 22: at Allen University

November 5: vs. Lincoln (California)

