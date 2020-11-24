Bluefield hosts tree lighting ceremony

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The city of Bluefield held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday evening.

The tree is twenty-two feet tall and sits on a custom-built drum built by the city’s Public Works Department. The lights on the tree are programmed to a light show which runs at the bottom of the hour from 6 PM to 10 PM each night. The show is set to Christmas music and is fifteen minutes long. Mayor Ron Martin says the city was excited to debut the tree this evening.

“This is the first year for this tree,” said Mayor Ron Martin. “It’s a pretty spectacular tree and the city workers have done a fantastic job with adding the nutcrackers that they built from scratch and the drum as the base which they also built from scratch as well. We are pleased to make its debut tonight.”

The tree is located at The TailYard Park for the public to enjoy.