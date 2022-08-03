Black Sheep Tactical hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- Local tactical equipment retailer Black Sheep Tactical will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, as reported by the company via Facebook. The first 25 customers will receive a gift.

Black Sheep will offer customers exclusive discounts. Additionally, they will be having a hot dog sale, and there will be a bouncy house on location for the kids.

Black Sheep sells equipment such as first aid tools, personal defense weapons, tactical clothing and accessories.

The ceremony will occur at the Black Sheep Tactical store at 4081 Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

