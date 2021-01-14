Black Knight Country Club brings back menu

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After being closed since April of last year, Black Knight has brought back its menu.

Director of Parks and Rec, Leslie Baker said they decided to bring back the menu after many community members requested it and now there’s a vaccine. The restaurant will be open from Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We started with some of our favor some people are really requesting or fried chicken or open roast beef sandwiches daily specials and they’re gonna be the same every month but we still offer some other things I got her favorites are locale platter our chicken salad croissant sandwich which everybody really loves and our chef salads so it’s not like our full menu every day there’s a special and then there are the three other options,” Director of Parks and Rec Leslie Baker said.

Each meal will cost ten dollars with tax and only take out will be offered at this time.