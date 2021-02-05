Big Blue football celebrates 2021 signing class

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – For Bluefield State football, the first week of February 2021 marked a new chapter as the program celebrates its first signing class since the program’s return was announced.

For Tony Coaxum, this recruiting cycle has been his first as a head coach, having worked in previous cycles as an assistant at Kansas, Northern Colorado, and Central Michigan. He discusses the various differences of this cycle now that he is the head coach of a team instead of an assistant coach.

