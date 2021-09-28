Beckley YMCA refinishes gymnasium floor

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Basketball, volleyball and pickleball players now have an upgraded gym to compete in.

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia has refinished the playing surface in its full court gym. Sponsors for the project include Chick-Fil-A, Jan Care, Little General and Raleigh General Hospital. Staff members are most excited about what the new floor means for one of the fastest growing sports in the United States.

“One of the new, exciting things is we actually in-laid our pickleball lines this year,” said YMCA Vice President of Membership and Marketing Mathew Bishop. “Last year, we had taped down lines. Now, we can offer pickleball to our members. We’re going to be starting that up real soon, getting some pickleball tournaments going, some instructional nights for members and things so people can learn the new sport.”

The YMCA gym is fully open with no restrictions on the new floor.

