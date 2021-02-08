Beckley Women’s Club sponsors local Blessing Box

MABSCOTT WV (WOAY)–The Beckley Women’s Club has sponsored one of the local Blessing Boxes.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition has been asking local organizations to sponsor boxes. And the Beckley Women’s Club chose a less popular one that has more need. The box is located by Mabscott Elementary School and will be stocked monthly by the Beckley Women’s Club.

“When we read about the blessing Boxes, it just seemed a natural fit for the Women’s Club,” Cindy Worley, the president of the Women’s Club said. “And this is such a wonderful service for the community, offering these Blessing Boxes for those that might need these items, that it was just a natural fit for us.”

The Beckley Women’s Club has been serving the community since 1909.