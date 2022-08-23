Beckley Water Company issues precautionary boil water advisory effective immediately

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Water Company has issued a precautionary boil water advisory effective immediately for Blue Jay Drive and all side streets, including Wakefield Lane and 283 Oak street. The Water company has issued the advisory due to a broken main line that could have potentially contaminated the water supply.

Experts have not tested the water as of yet to confirm or deny contamination. For more information, contact Beckley Water Company customer service at 304-255-5121 or 304-763-2691. Additionally, general guidelines on how to lessen health risks are available by contacting the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

