Beckley Warming Center opens to pubic

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Thanks to a collaboration among multiple organizations, those who need shelter to stay warm and safe will soon have a new place in Beckley to go.

The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Soldier’s Memorial Theatre building at 200 S. Kanawha Street. The center will be open to the public when the temperature, including wind chill is below 15 degrees. Hours of operations will be from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

“It will give that population that may be experiencing homeless or unsheltered for some reason, or experience a lack of heat in their home it will just give them that safe warm place to shelter for the night so they don’t have to worry during these cold temperatures,” United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal said.

Organizers are asking those who are interested in volunteering to contact Trena Dacal at tdacal@unitedwayswv.org.