Beckley VAMC Holds 11th Annual VA 2K

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center held its 11th annual VA 2K walk and roll Wednesday morning.

The event serves as a way to raise awareness for the homeless veterans program at the hospital in addition to employees a chance to get out and be active. Aside from the 1.2 mile walk around the VAMC campus there were also carnival games and music for participants to enjoy.

“We start at start at our picnic shelter and we take it out towards our main entrance to the facility,” said Employee Whole Health Coordinator Amanda Miller. “Then we have it going down the sidewalk of our outbuildings that house some of our non-patient care. We have a few of our homeless veteran biographies on some poster boards so that people participating in the walk can read those and read about some of the former homeless veterans and how the program has helped them.”

If you are interested in donating to the homeless veterans program click here.

