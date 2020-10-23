Beckley VAMC continues 2020 drive through flu shot clinic

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – With flu season approaching, it’s more important than ever that as many people as possible get an opportunity to acquire a flu shot.

The Beckley VAMC is finishing up the second week of its 2020 Veteran’s Flu Clinic. In a year unlike any other, the VAMC has set up a drive for the flu clinic for the first time.

“It has came to us that they still need the flu shots,” said Beckley VAMC Employee Occupational Health Provider Jill Blake. “Especially with the COVID going on. We don’t know how bad COVID and the flu season is going to be with the pandemic. We wanted to continue offering all quality care, so we have set up the drive through clinic for our veteran’s to receive the flu clinic.”

With COVID numbers continuing to rise, the VAMC recognizes the importance of providing the flu vaccine for veterans around the community.

“This year, we feel it’s very important for veterans, and actually everybody, to receive the flu vaccine,” Blake said. “With the COVID pandemic, we don’t know how bad the flu and the COVID pandemic is going to be together. We would like to be able to control the flu, and we do feel like the flu vaccinations will help do that.”

The VAMC has set up the testing area to comply with COVID policies and social distancing.

“Once you get here, we ask that all veterans remain in the vehicle,” Blake said. “Please continue to wear your mask. Our staff will have masks on as well. We also are asking for everyone in the car to continue to wear their masks to provide safety to our staff as well.”

There has been an impressive turnout through the first two weeks, and the VAMC is hopeful that veterans will continue to take advantage of the drive through clinic while it’s open for business. The Veteran’s Flu Clinic will continue through next week. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 am – 3 pm, and will also be open tomorrow.