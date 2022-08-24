Beckley VAMC and Active Southern West Virginia partner for Women’s Equality Day Walk

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in partnership with Active Southern West Virginia, invites the community to walk to observe Women’s Equality Day and the contributions of the 12,000 plus female veterans living in West Virginia. The Women’s Equality Day Walk will take place on Wednesday, August 24, at Little Beaver State Park at 3:00pm. Participants will meet at the parking lot beside the lake.

Beckley VAMC and Active Southern West Virginia will also have outreach and resource information available in honor of the day. Women’s Equality Day, celebrated every August 26, commemorates the passage of women’s suffrage in the US.

Related