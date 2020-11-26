Beckley Travel Plaza busy with Thanksgiving travelers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Usually the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year, but some people still travel on Thanksgiving to get their destination.

Many travelers through West Virginia stop at the Beckley Travel Plaza to get a bite to eat, stretch their legs, and get gas before they continue on to their destinations. Most of the travelers on Thursday were heading to visit family to celebrate Thanksgiving with. They also mentioned that their trips had been smooth with light traffic and great weather.

“I left from Virginia at 7:15 this morning and I should get there about 3:45 this afternoon,” said Kate Lowndes traveling from Virginia. “Not much traffic beautiful weather, I can’t complain it’s been great.”

“It’s been great,” said Trudy Oliver a traveler from West Virginia. “I’m really thankful that the weather isn’t bad, no rain or snow. It’s unusual for this time of year and it’s great.”

The travelers also hope everyone has a safe and happy thanksgiving.