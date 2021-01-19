Beckley Success Closet sees dozens of supporters come out during donation day event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Local organizations have partnered to provide free professional clothing to job seekers.

Monday morning, residents around Raleigh County put in work to support the new Beckley Success Closet. The project is a collaborative effort from The Dumas Psychology Collective and the law office of Robert Dunlap.

The Success Closet is meant to be a place for job seekers to go to get help on finding employment, with the main purpose being to find free professional clothing.

Dr. Kristi Dumas with the Dumas Psychology Collective is the organizer of the project, and she says they’ve seen a great turnout for donations.

“The turnout has been amazing, the response that we have gotten from the community, we are just so grateful. They have gotten behind this initiative and we couldn’t be happier,” Dumas said.

They scheduled Martin Luther King Jr. Day to be their donation day, with the concept being they should put in work for their community instead of taking the day off. Within just the first hour they had seen dozens of community members come in to drop off clothing. Volunteers came out as well to help organize the huge amount of donations.

Kelly Elkins with the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living is a committee member with the Success Closet, and she says it can be a great resource for those with disabilities.

“Many individuals with disabilities, they’re wanting employment, they’re looking for a job. They may not have the funds to purchase that suit or those clothes to have a job,” Elkins said.

The Beckley Success Closet will be available to anyone who needs help finding professional clothing. Organizers say it may even be a place for general help with employment, either as a place for advice or resume tips for those transitioning into the workforce.

“We really think that this is an invaluable service to people who are transitioning back into the workforce, or if they need that leg up. Whether they come in to get clothes for an interview, or they’ve landed that dream job, or they’re just down on their luck and they need a pick me up,” Dumas added.

The Success Closet will be available to the public on February 5 and will be accepting donations in the meantime. It’s located at 208 Main Street in downtown Beckley.