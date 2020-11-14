Beckley Pride holds final Stride with Pride event of this year

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Pride holds their third monthly Stride with Pride.

The Stride with Pride is a monthly event where the community is invited out to have a simple walk down the Beckley Rail Trail.

Nicole Hoye, the Sergeant-at-Arms with Beckley Pride, says the walk is meant to be a simple outing where anyone can enjoy some company without being judged.

“We had wonderful turnouts both months. I think people were just finally ready to come out to an inclusive event where you don’t have to worry about being seen in public with your partner or whoever you’re committed to with any judgement,” Hoye said.

Hoye added that the walks have so far seen a great turnout and they’re excited about the community response. This walk was the last of the year, and Beckley Pride is considering continuing them early next year, depending on circumstances surrounding the pandemic.