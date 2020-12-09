Beckley Police Department holding seat belt and safety checkpoint Thursday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt/safety checkpoint on Thursday.

The checkpoint will be set on Second Street at Thornhill Courts from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. An alternate location will be held near 700 Maxwell Hill Road.

“Basically what we’re going to do is we’re going to set up there on Second Street in the area of Thornhill Courts in that little playground area,” said Beckley Police Department Sergeant Jamie Wilhite. “We’re going to be checking to make sure people have their seatbelts on, front and back seats. Also we’re there to help anyone that needs assistance with installing or making sure their child safety seat is installed correctly and they’re using the correct seat.”

Beckley PD’s number one goal in safety checkpoints is to emphasize seat belt safety, both with adults as well as children.