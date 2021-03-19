Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man pleads guilty to distributing cocaine base in Raleigh County.

Greg Anthony Waters, 52, was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2020.

Pursuant to the plea agreement and statements made in court, on September 20, 2020, Waters sold approximately one ounce of cocaine base to a person that was working with law enforcement as a confidential informant.

Waters admitted to meeting the informant near a restaurant he owned in Beckley to sell the drugs. Waters also admitted to selling cocaine or cocaine base on several other occasions. Each transaction occurred within the Southern District of West Virginia.

As further part of the plea, Waters agreed to forfeit cash in the amount of $2,481 and to have a money judgment entered in the amount of $5,000, the total of which represents the proceeds of his illegal drug trafficking. Waters also agreed to forfeit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck which was used to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances.

Waters faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 2, 2021.