Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine returning to a regular schedule of events

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Since the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine returned for its 59th season after remaining closed last year during the pandemic, they now plan on getting back to a more normal schedule of events. While they have shortened their hours to Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 AM to 5 PM, they assure that all of the coal mine’s best seasonal events will be making a comeback.

“We’ve always got something going on,” says Leslie Baker, director of Raleigh County Parks and Rec. “Yes, we’re going to do something on West Virginia, but not on West Virginia Day since we will be closed. We’re just not able to be open 7 days a week like we usually are. But we are going to have a little celebration coming up honoring West Virginia, it will probably be the day after West Virginia Day.”

Along with a West Virginia event, the exhibition coal mine also plans to once again host its annual Honey Festival and Kids Fest. For more information on these upcoming events, you can visit https://beckley.org/coal-mine/

