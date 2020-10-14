Beckley City Council hears trick or treat plans for city

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tuesday night the Beckley City Council heard the plans for trick or treating in the city.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the city is not condoning trick or treating this year. The city can not cancel the event but is asking residents who wish to participate in trick or treating to go outside of the city limits.

“We can’t cancel Halloween, we can’t cancel trick or treat, but we don’t condone that due to calls from concerned parents, concerned school teachers about the spread of COVID in the classrooms and then back at home with parents and elderly parents as the children come back in,” said Mayor Rob Rappold.

Trick or treating times for Raleigh County are from 5 PM to 7 PM on October 31st.