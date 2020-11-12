Beckley City Council accepts bid for new rifles for the police department

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tuesday night the Beckley City Council approved a bid for new rifles for the police department.

The bid was for fifteen CBRN 11.5 inch SBR rifles and their accessories. The accepted bid was in the amount of $35,475 which will cover the cost of the rifles which are $2365 each.

“We only had one bid from Sons of Liberty Gun Works out of San Antonio, Texas,” said Councilwoman at Large Sherrie Hunter. “And they met all the specs perfectly.”

The all city council members voted in favor to accept the bid.