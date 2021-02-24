Beckley Art Center offering art classes this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center will be hosting art classes starting this weekend.

The art classes will be open to all skill levels of artists and will begin at 2 PM. The classes this weekend will be done virtually. This weekends classes are Making Zines on Saturday and a drawing workshop called Creating a Still Life on Sunday.

“I don’t know if Zines are really well known, like people don’t really know what they are, but they are just hand made little magazines,” said Beckley Art Center Administrative Coordinator Saja Montague. “It’s DIY culture and all about collage and stuff. She’s [Emily Prentice] a really great artist and she’s going to offer that first class starting on Saturday.”

For more information about the art classes and to sign up visit the Beckley Art Center website.