Beckley ARH gives cash prizes to vaccinated employees

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The ARH Hospital System held a systemwide drawing where a few lucky winners would receive cash prizes.

The drawing was for vaccinated employees. Multiple workers across all of their hospitals received $1,000 prizes, but Connie Meadows, a housekeeper with Beckley ARH, won a grand prize of $10,000. She was even congratulated personally over the phone by the President of ARH.

“I’m floored, I’ve never dreamed of winning anything like this,” Meadows said. “This is great.”

Meadows was one of the first people to get the vaccine when it became available to healthcare workers early this year. She says she did it to keep her family safe.

Another local winner of the drawing was Katherine Biggs, a licensed practical nurse at Beckley ARH, who was awarded$1,000. She says getting the vaccine is crucial.

“We need to be vaccinated to protect our community,” Biggs said. “Not only our patients, but our entire community.”

While all current drawings at ARH have finished up, they say there is potential for more drawings and vaccine incentives in the future.

