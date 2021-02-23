Beaver Volunteer Fire Department responder details Glade Springs Resort structure fire

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, four Raleigh County fire departments were called to a fully involved structure fire at Glade Springs Resort.

The residence was located off of the 1300 block on Lake Drive.

“It was a multi-car garage,” said Beaver Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Will Davis. “Two stories. It was, when we arrived on scene, fully involved. Smoke was visible all the way from Beaver.”

Davis’s truck was the first one on scene. Upon arrival, the garage was already fully ablaze.

“By the time we arrived on scene, there was no chance to make entry to the building,” Davis said. “So, it was surrounding the fire structure there to prevent it from spreading to any other structures at that time.”

Debris from the structure spread as far as two houses down, as well as onto the frozen pond across the street throughout the duration of the fire.

“We were on scene for about three and a half hours,” Davis said. “The structure was a total loss, along with several classic cars that were inside.”

The garage where the fire began was ruled to be a complete loss. Those on scene were able to contain the fire to that garage. There were no reported injuries to the homeowners or responders.

“The residence was spared,” Davis said. “There was minimal damage to a trellis that led towards the other structure.”