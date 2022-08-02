Beaver Coal Company and American Red Cross partner up to host blood drive

Beaver, WV (WOAY)- The American Red Cross is experiencing its worst blood shortage in a decade. To help, Beaver Coal Company is encouraging the community to give blood. Beaver Coal will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross at The Cabins at Pine Haven Lodge on August 3 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

“Beaver Coal is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” says Joe Bevil of Beaver Coal Company. “This blood drive is our way of allowing staff, colleagues, and neighbors to save lives.

The blood shortage poses a concerning risk to patient care, resulting in doctors making difficult decisions about which patients will receive blood first. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with type O negative, A negative, and B negative. Blood and platelet donations are critical to helping prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

In his statement, Joe Bevil emphasizes the importance of giving blood and says, “We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a chance at life.”

For more information or to make an appointment to donate blood, call 304-763-1487 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

