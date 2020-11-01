Authorities respond to structure fire near Ronceverte

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A garage caught fire on Jackson Hill Road near Ronceverte earlier today.
According to dispatchers, the fire started around 4:52 P.M. No one was in the garage when it happened, but firefighters instructed those in the home to evacuate due to oil and gas possibly exposed to the flames.
Station 40 and Greenbrier EMS responded to the scene. The fire was out by 5:30.
