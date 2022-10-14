Attorney General Morrisey joins coalition opposing Biden rule requiring states reach net zero highway emissions

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joins the 20-state coalition in filing comments before the US Department of Transportation (DOT).

The coalition argues against the Biden Admisnitrations’s legislation requiring states to reduce on-road carbon monoxide emissions to net zero by 2050.

The coalition of attorneys general states Congress has not given the DOT authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

In the filing, the coalition voiced concerns that DOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is overstepping its legal authority with the proposal.

The coalition states, “Given the Supreme Court recently made clear in West Virginia v. EPA that even the EPA cannot use its existing authority to take unprecedented and unauthorized actions to address climate change, such action is clearly beyond the authority Congress has given FHWA.”

The attorneys general also alleges the measure violates the principles of federalism by requiring states to implement a federal regulatory program.

