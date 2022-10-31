Attorney General Morrisey announces Man vs Chapmanville as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the Man vs. Chapmanville matchup will be an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.

Throughout each week, the initiative provides educational materials informing the public on the dangers of opioid use and encouraging community discussion on the issue.

At the end of the week, the Attorney General’s Office sets up an information booth for the prevention game of the week to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials.

The initiative is part of a broad partnership, including the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the West Virginia Board of Medicine, to tackle opioid use in high school athletics.

The Attorney General and his partners fear unnecessary usage of opioid painkillers for treating sports injuries could result in abuse and addiction.

Therefore, if an opioid is necessary, parents and caregivers should only use medication per instruction, monitor their child’s use, safely dispose of leftover medicines and discuss the inherent dangers of misusing opioids.

