Attorney General Morrisey Affirms Concealed Carry Recognition with Two States, Updates Annual Progress

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has affirmed concealed carry recognition with two states, adding to a list of states announced earlier this year.

This means Georgia and New Hampshire will continue to recognize concealed handgun licenses and provisional licenses issued to West Virginians who are age 18 and older.

“Many West Virginians choose to exercise their Second Amendment rights, and this helps them rest assured that their license will be recognized when they travel outside the Mountain State,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We hope to continue this recognition for many years to come.”

Each year, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office engages in discussions with every state to ensure continued recognition of West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses and explore the potential for expansion.

Recognition in Georgia and New Hampshire includes concealed carry licenses issued to adults age 21 and older. Those states also recognize West Virginia’s provisional licenses as issued to individuals ages 18 to 20.

The Attorney General previously announced continued recognition with Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

Concealed carry recognition with numerous other states remains active during this process.

More announcements are expected as the Attorney General anticipates all existing concealed carry recognitions to continue or be enhanced as the annual discussions progress.

Recognition from these states underscores the benefit of having a concealed carry license, as many states that allow West Virginians to carry concealed within their borders do so only on the basis of the person having a West Virginia concealed carry license.

Those wishing to obtain a concealed handgun license can do so by contacting their local sheriff’s office.

For a full list of states and more information regarding West Virginia concealed handgun licenses, please visit the Attorney General’s Gun Reciprocity page at www.wvago.gov.