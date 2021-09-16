Appalachian Power Internet Survey – Raleigh County, WV

Beckley, WV (WOAY): Blue Ridge Advisory Services is conducting an Internet Survey for Raleigh County!

Blue Ridge Advisory Services is a broadband consulting firm that has been engaged by Appalachian Power to identify unserved and served communities in Raleigh County. We need your help!

Completing this 2-minute survey will help provide valuable, anonymous information about the specific communities in need of high speed Internet service, as well as those who are already served.

To participate in the survey go to: https://forms.gle/n1jTMcMSeUj99WoQ9

