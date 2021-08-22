Appalachian Festival highlights local musicians

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The 24th annual Appalachian Festival is back in Beckley for a week of exploring and highlighting Appalachian culture and heritage through different events around the community.

While the festival showcases a multitude of the area’s restaurants, organizations, and artists, it especially highlights local musicians in the area, as they are given a chance to take the stage at events such as the Courtyard Concerts at Tamarack and the downtown street fair as part of the festival.

“Everybody enjoys live music and I think it’s a part of the culture, everybody enjoys going out and listening to live music,” says Clinton Scott, local musician for The Untrained Professionals.

“We play all genres of stuff, rock and roll, country, you name it. So, we are going to try to play a little something for everybody that’s in the crowd,” Chris Huddle says, another member of The Untrained Professionals.

The Appalachian Festival started Aug. 21 and will last until Aug. 28 with multiple events going on throughout the week, and the next live music event taking place on the last day, August 28th at the Appalachian Street Fair in downtown Beckley. You can visit appalachianfestival.net/schedule to see the festival’s full schedule of events.

