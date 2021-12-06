AP Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings – December 6

WOAY – With the West Virginia high school boys basketball season beginning this week, the Associated Press released its first set of rankings on Monday. Area teams among the four classes are in bold.

CLASS AAAA: #1 George Washington, #2 Morgantown, #3 Martinsburg, #4 Cabell Midland, #5 Huntington, #6 South Charleston, #7 University, #8 Jefferson, #9 Woodrow Wilson, #10 Parkersburg South (tie), #10 Capital (tie). Receiving votes: Wheeling Park, Greenbrier East, Parkersburg, Hurricane, Hedgesville, Brooke, Spring Valley

CLASS AAA: #1 Shady Spring, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Logan, #4 Wheeling Central Catholic, #5 Herbert Hoover, #6 Nitro, #7 Robert C. Byrd, #8 Winfield, #9 Notre Dame, #10 Grafton. Receiving votes: Lincoln, Lincoln County, Hampshire, Berkeley Springs, Scott, Trinity, Independence, Nicholas County, North Marion

CLASS AA: #1 Poca, #2 Charleston Catholic, #3 Williamstown, #4 Bluefield, #5 St. Marys, #6 Chapmanville, #7 Clay County, #8 Wyoming East, #9 Ravenswood, #10 Magnolia. Receiving votes: South Harrison, Braxton County, Parkersburg Catholic, Mingo Central, Ritchie County, St. Joseph Central, Liberty Raleigh, Moorefield

CLASS A: #1 Man, #2 James Monroe, #3 Tug Valley, #4 Webster County, #5 Tolsia, #6 Pendleton County, #7 Cameron, #8 Greater Beckley Christian (tie), #8 Clay-Battelle (tie), #10 Greenbrier West. Receiving votes: Sherman, Doddridge County, Tucker County, Madonna, Tyler Consolidated, Mount View

