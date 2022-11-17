Ansted Elementary school comes together with families to have first Thanksgiving meal in three years

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – After three whole years, Ansted Elementary School was once again host to its family Thanksgiving.

Parents got to greet the students and staff at the school and sit down with their kids for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

It’s a tradition the school looks forward to every year and one that unfortunately became obsolete during the pandemic. But with its return, family involvement has also returned to the school in a major way.

“I think personally for me, my daughter started school during Covid and so kindergarten was online for her virtually, and then last year for first grade, we were still under so many Covid restrictions,” says a mother of a second grader at Ansted Elementary, Hillary Parcell.

“But this year we’ve kind of opened up some more, and it’s great for the parents and the students to be involved in the children’s education and to just be on campus,” she adds.

And education was a big part of the day’s fun, as parents and students lined up to battle it out over exciting math activities after the meal.

