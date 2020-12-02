Andrew Davis joins NRGRDA as Special Projects Coordinator

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Andrew “Andy” Davis has joined the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) as its new Special Projects Coordinator.

Davis, a Charleston resident, will be coordinating projects and grants supporting community and economic development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers. He comes to NRGRDA from West Virginia Community Development Hub where he served as a Special Projects Coordinator.

“Andy is an incredible asset to our region and to West Virginia,” said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director. “He’s worked with other partner organizations like Active SWV and the WV Community Development Hub and has expertise in planning and logistics management.”

Belcher said Davis will be extremely active in his new role. “Because we have so many moving projects, we needed someone with a sharp attention to detail who can ensure all those projects run according to timeline and budget,” emphasized Belcher. “Andy also has a great relationship with many of the state and federal funders with whom we work, so he really was an organic fit.”

Davis grew up in the Appalachian foothills of Georgia and developed an appreciation for combining outdoor adventures with his educational and social pursuits. He was introduced to West Virginia as a teenager when visiting Canaan Valley with his church youth group. Between college semesters at Georgia College and State University where he earned a degree in Environmental Sciences, Davis trained as a whitewater rafting guide in the New River Gorge.

Davis’ passion for civic engagement and collaborative planning led him to pursue a graduate degree in Municipal Sustainability at Indiana University and, ultimately, brought him back to West Virginia in 2019 to focus on community development across the state. He has collaborated with elected leaders, civic groups, nonprofit organizations, economic development professionals, university employees, local businesses and volunteers to plan programs, projects and special events aimed at improving people’s experiences within their communities.

“Living and working in West Virginia gives me the opportunity to combine my passions for its tremendous outdoor treasures and its rich opportunities to attract more residents and create more jobs,” said Davis.