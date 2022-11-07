America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. announces scheduled dates for 12th annual Home for the Holidays Tour

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will celebrate his 12th annual Home for the Holidays tour with 12 performances in 12 different towns across West Virginia.

The tour will feature Murphy singing Christmas classics and favorites from the Great American Songbook.

The show will also feature special guests, “The Cline Twins,” from the latest season of America’s Got Talent. The Cline Twins will entertain and enthuse audiences with their hockey stick dynamics.

The West Virginia Adult Education (WVAE) and its Never Too Late to Graduate platform will present the tour.

Murphy is a proud spokesperson for WVAE, a recent recipient of a high school equivalency diploma in a graduation ceremony this year with other adult learners.

WVAE will attend tour stops to assist those interested in earning their diplomas.

Murphy encourages attendees to bring a new toy to the show of their choice for Landau’s Kids Jot Toy Drive and receive a digital copy of his “Christmas Made for Two” full-length Christmas album.

The ’12th Annual 12 Shows In 12 Towns’ for Landau’s 2022 Home For The Holidays Tour are:

Saturday, December 3rd Clarksburg WV Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center ON SALE

Sunday, December 4th Keyser WV WVU Potomac State College ON SALE

Thursday, December 8th Berkeley Springs WV Star Theatre ON SALE

Friday, December 9th Spencer WV Roane County High School Theater COMING SOON

Saturday, December 10th Charleston, WV PRIVATE EVENT

Thursday, December 15th, Point Pleasant WV High School Theater COMING SOON

Friday December 16th Delbarton WV Delbarton Opry House COMING SOON

Saturday, December 17th Lewisburg WV Rhema Christian Center COMING SOON

Monday, December 19th Bluefield WV Granada Theater COMING SOON

Tuesday, December 20th, Moundsville WV Strand Theater COMING SOON

Wednesday, December 21st, Huntington WV City Hall Auditorium COMING SOON

Thursday, December 22nd Fayetteville WV Historic Fayette Theater COMING SOON

Tickets are on sale now for the first three shows at https://landaumurphyjr.com/events/ or the individual venue’s website.

All remaining performances will go on sale next week. Fans can reserve tickets for those shows in advance now by emailing tickets@landaumurphyjr.com or by calling the “Landau Line” tour ticket box office at 304-578-5811.

