American Red Cross hosting Virtual Volunteer Informational Session on August 4

Charleston, WV (WOAY)-The American Red Cross is working tirelessly to help those impacted by the extreme flooding that struck Central Appalachia. The American Red Cross of Central Appalachia is hosting a virtual information session to educate individuals on how to become volunteers and help communities recover from natural disasters.

The first information session, “Deploying During Disasters,” will be held on Thursday, August 4, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Guest speakers include Red Cross volunteers, Disaster Health Services volunteer Claudia Bell, and Regional Nurse Lead Amy Cartwright.

Additional sessions will be on Wednesday, August 17 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm and Saturday, September 10, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Anyone unable to deploy outside their community can still help by assisting local disasters like home fires or other volunteer opportunities in person and virtual. To register for a session, please email Katie.Thompson@redcross.org or call (304)962-7488.

Anyone interested can also RSVP at https://rdcrss.org/3zsRTEb.

