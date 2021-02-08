Almost 50% of Greenbrier County school employees have started COVID-19 vaccine process

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – As Greenbrier County hopes to get all students back full time as soon as possible, more and more school employees in the county are receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently 380 staff members throughout the county that have received at least one dosage of the vaccine. That number is just under 50% of all school employees, with herd immunity being the long-term goal.

“We would love for any available staff who wants the vaccine to be able to receive it, including our subs,” said Greenbrier County Lead School Nurse Paula McCoy. “Right now, there’s not an adequate supply of vaccines for that to be possible. We do think moving forward that’s going to be something that we can work out for our staff.”

McCoy added that to achieve herd immunity, approximately 80% of the population must be completely vaccinated.