AJ Williams to join Golden Bear men’s basketball

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Liberty senior AJ Williams will be joining WVU Tech men’s basketball next year, signing with the team Wednesday.

Williams, who says staying close to home played a role in choosing the Golden Bears, was a Second Team All-State selection in 2020-21 as a junior, and was named to the All-WOAY Boys Basketball Team. While he missed senior year due to injury, he says his recovery is going quicker than expected.

He was one of eight Liberty seniors recognized Wednesday for making a college decision. Brooklyn Brown and Matthew Williams will also be headed to WVU Tech in the fall. Jaidyn Lucas, Karsey Prichard, Julianna Hodges, Loren Trump, and Haley Holdren will all attend West Virginia University.

